Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 13.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Welltower by 0.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 12.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $166.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $180.40. The firm has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.58.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 167.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.