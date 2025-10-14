NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,228,000.

VBR opened at $204.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

