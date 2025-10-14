Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PHM opened at $120.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.17. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $154.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.