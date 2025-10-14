Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,851.40. This trade represents a 65.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,045 shares of company stock worth $6,547,257 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

