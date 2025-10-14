Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $34,000 in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.95.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:TTE opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.40. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $68.46.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

