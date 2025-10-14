RFG Advisory LLC Sells 47,700 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $14,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

