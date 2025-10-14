SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.