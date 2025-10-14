RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 461,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 52,397 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

