Naviter Wealth LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 31.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 794.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 3.5%

GBDC stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.48. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 42.81%.The firm had revenue of $218.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 109.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

