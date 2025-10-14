Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $128.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average is $125.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

