Watsco, Inc. (WSO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th.

Watsco has a payout ratio of 77.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Watsco to earn $16.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $365.27 on Tuesday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $364.19 and a fifty-two week high of $571.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 62.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,329,000 after acquiring an additional 180,951 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $2,588,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 109.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 23.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

