Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 536 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of VCR stock opened at $385.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $285.13 and a 12-month high of $404.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.30 and a 200-day moving average of $361.08.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.