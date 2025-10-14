IFC Advisors LLC Sells 2,352 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

IFC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MUB opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.43.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.