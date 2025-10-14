Standex International Corporation $SXI Stake Cut by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its position in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Standex International were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 636.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 240,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,796,000 after acquiring an additional 207,961 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 1,619.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 123,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 131.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 139,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 79,181 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at about $9,102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 902.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SXI opened at $226.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. Standex International Corporation has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $228.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $222.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.44 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.06%.Standex International’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 16,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,115,200. The trade was a 12.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,992 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $606,179.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,741.40. This trade represents a 26.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,992 shares of company stock worth $6,171,179. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SXI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

