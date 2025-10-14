Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $47,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $77.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

