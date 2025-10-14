Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Buys 830 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIS. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 893,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,308,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $109,047,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 135,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $293.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $213.26 and a 52-week high of $300.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.98 and its 200 day moving average is $274.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

