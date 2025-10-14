Hercules Capital, Inc. $HTGC Shares Bought by Melia Wealth LLC

Melia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital comprises 6.9% of Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $14,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 79.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 165,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTGC. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 2.5%

HTGC opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 51.46%.The firm had revenue of $137.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.