Kiker Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 114.3% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.50.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AMP stock opened at $482.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.14 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

