Morningstar Investment Management LLC Invests $496,000 in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.5%

COF stock opened at $207.55 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

