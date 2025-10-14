Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $3.95 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Wit LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $312,278,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $224,221,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,402,000 after acquiring an additional 879,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $253.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

