Promising Mining Stocks To Watch Today – October 13th

MP Materials, IREN, and USA Rare Earth are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals and metals (such as gold, copper, coal, lithium, and silver). For investors, they offer leveraged exposure to commodity prices and can be more volatile than the broader market due to operational, geological, regulatory, and geopolitical risks as well as cyclical demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

USA Rare Earth (USAR)

USA Rare Earth, Inc. is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

