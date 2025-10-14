The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $379.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.45. The company has a market capitalization of $377.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

