Bayforest Capital Ltd Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Charter Communications accounts for about 0.5% of Bayforest Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.3%

CHTR stock opened at $258.73 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.80 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.