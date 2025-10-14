Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys 28,425 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,425 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Bayforest Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 135.9% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,082,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after buying an additional 1,199,801 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 10,038.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,109,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,284 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $4,164,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $4,017,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 185.6% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 304,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 198,198 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Glj Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $6.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.76.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.58.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.53% and a negative net margin of 177.64%.The firm had revenue of $289.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

