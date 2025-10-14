Bayforest Capital Ltd Sells 18,069 Shares of Ericsson $ERIC

Bayforest Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ericsson were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Ericsson during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Ericsson during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Ericsson by 72.8% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Ericsson by 692.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ericsson during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ericsson stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. Ericsson has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

Ericsson ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 billion. Ericsson had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Ericsson’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ERIC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ericsson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ericsson in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ericsson has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.80.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

