Bayforest Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Bayforest Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,701 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Affirm were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 15.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Affirm by 0.4% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Affirm by 63.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 2.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Price Performance

Affirm stock opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.97, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Redburn Partners set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Affirm

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 59,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $4,446,210.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,507,268. This trade represents a 34.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Linford sold 184,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $14,752,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 109,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,085.60. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,844,552 shares of company stock valued at $154,885,240 over the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.