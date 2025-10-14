22,757 Shares in Tanger Inc. $SKT Acquired by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Tanger by 3,451.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Tanger by 2,296.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tanger by 8,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger

In other news, EVP Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $607,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,182.10. This represents a 15.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Stock Performance

Tanger stock opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. Tanger Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.02 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tanger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Tanger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tanger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Tanger in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

