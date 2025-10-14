Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $674,000 Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 448.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $153.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.88 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

