9,149 Shares in LCI Industries $LCII Acquired by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in LCI Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in LCI Industries by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in LCI Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.18. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $72.31 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 76.79%.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

