Bayforest Capital Ltd Grows Position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 515.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 83.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $943.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $82,380.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,376.30. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ST. Barclays assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

