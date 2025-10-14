Bayforest Capital Ltd Invests $777,000 in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 987 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $655.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $684.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $694.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

