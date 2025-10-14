Bayforest Capital Ltd Invests $799,000 in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,068,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Mercury Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $88.00 price target on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $85.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Ballhaus sold 13,050 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $841,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 374,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,170,952.96. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 797,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $52,139,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,964,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,185,356.46. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 848,980 shares of company stock worth $55,529,247. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

