Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.0909.
ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODFL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance
Shares of ODFL stock opened at $136.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $133.69 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.
Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Old Dominion Freight Line
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- FICO’s Big Dip Could Be the Best Buying Chance of the Year
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- D-Wave: Reevaluating the Short Seller’s Case After the Downgrade
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Datavault: A Speculative AI Play, But Beware of Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.