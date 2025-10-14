Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.0909.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODFL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $136.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $133.69 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.