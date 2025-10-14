Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,423 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $55,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Franklin Electric by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $983,829.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,003.13. This represents a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.2%

FELE stock opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.87 and a 52 week high of $111.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $587.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.950-4.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

