Kiker Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Vipshop accounts for about 0.9% of Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 3,533.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,020,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,244 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $27,051,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 446,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 49,632 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Research cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

