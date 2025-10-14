Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $59.93 Million Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $59,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 358,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,191,000 after buying an additional 59,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 355,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 343,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,079,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 25,257.5% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 204,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,361,000 after buying an additional 204,081 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,747 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.00.

Insider Activity

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total transaction of $127,273.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,414.40. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total value of $261,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 67,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,855.66. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,466 shares of company stock worth $1,016,164. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

IDCC stock opened at $356.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $361.56.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $3.75. The firm had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

