Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 18,180 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $76,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGS. Mizuho raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $82.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.69 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.