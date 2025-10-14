Griffon Corporation $GFF Shares Sold by Kiker Wealth Management LLC

Kiker Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Griffon by 8,720.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 11,460.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Griffon in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Griffon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Griffon Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:GFF opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. Griffon Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $613.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.95 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 144.21% and a net margin of 2.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

Griffon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.