CSG Systems International, Inc. $CSGS Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,099 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $63,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in CSG Systems International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 60,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSG Systems International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,075,000 after acquiring an additional 216,128 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in CSG Systems International by 6.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,465,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,624,000 after acquiring an additional 82,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Stock Up 1.1%

CSG Systems International stock opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $271.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.41 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 6.78%.The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 44.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSGS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CSG Systems International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Read Our Latest Report on CSGS

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.