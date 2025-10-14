Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $73,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Novem Group lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.6% during the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 3,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $605.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $60.80.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

