A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS Holdings Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $53,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 15,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 74.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In related news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

