Antero Midstream Corporation $AM Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,233 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $67,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 41.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.2%

AM opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.85. Antero Midstream Corporation has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $19.82.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.The business had revenue of $305.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $685,604.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 106,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,622.39. This represents a 26.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Midstream

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.