Matador Resources Company $MTDR Shares Purchased by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 636.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,680 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2,002.9% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,051,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,310,000 after buying an additional 956,090 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,289,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,964,000 after buying an additional 772,071 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $35,715,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,043,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after buying an additional 477,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. William Blair began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34. Matador Resources Company has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $64.04. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%.The company had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 600 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 112,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,863.74. This represents a 0.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.77 per share, with a total value of $47,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,375. This trade represents a 2.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,380 shares of company stock worth $549,188. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

