VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF $PPH Shares Bought by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF accounts for about 1.7% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $23,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 23,491 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 195,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $95.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.3931 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.