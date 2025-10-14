Courier Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $138.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.314 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

