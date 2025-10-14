iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,569 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Wit LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 273,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,802,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,996 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,892,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,586,000 after buying an additional 681,364 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 942,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,211,000 after buying an additional 551,950 shares during the period. Finally, School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,074,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.51. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.29.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.3462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

