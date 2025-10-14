Courier Capital LLC Increases Stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. $TAYD

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Taylor Devices were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 60.6% during the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 42,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Taylor Devices in the first quarter worth $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 24.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 3,746.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taylor Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

Shares of TAYD stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 20.04%.The firm had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

