J.Safra Asset Management Corp Has $871,000 Stock Position in Carvana Co. $CVNA

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Carvana by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,476 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,856,000. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 643,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,462,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.44.

Carvana Stock Up 2.9%

Carvana stock opened at $338.77 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $413.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.14, for a total value of $390,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,976,161.82. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.27, for a total transaction of $3,892,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 103,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,171,496.19. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,838,292 shares of company stock valued at $664,602,807. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

