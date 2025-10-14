Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Stock Position Decreased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9%

SCHM opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

