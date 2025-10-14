Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 66.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,286 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $818.60 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $937.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $743.43 and a 200 day moving average of $765.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $948.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.06.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

